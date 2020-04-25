close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
UK PM Johnson ‘in good shape’

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is recovering after contracting the new coronavirus, is “in very good shape”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday. Johnson, 55, spent a week in hospital, including three days in intensive care, before being discharged on April 12. “I spoke to him yesterday, he is in very good shape and is clearly recovering,” Hancock told Sky News, but said it was not yet known when he would return to work. “I am sure he will come back as soon as his doctors recommend it,” amid speculation Johnson would return to his Downing Street office on Monday.

