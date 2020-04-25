Spain records lowest daily virus toll in a month

MADRID: Spain recorded 367 people deaths from novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number of fatalities in four weeks, the government said on Friday. It is the smallest number of new coronavirus deaths since March 22 when 394 deaths were recorded. The number brought the country´s total deaths to 22,524, the third-highest number in the world after the United States and Italy. More people were diagnosed as recovered than as infected over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry´s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon told a news conference. There were 2,796 new infections confirmed using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, or swab tests, over the past 24 hours, while 3,105 people overcame the infection, he said. “We can say there is some good news,” Simon added.