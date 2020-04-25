France limits sale of nicotine products after virus research

PARIS: France on Friday limited the sale of nicotine substitutes to avoid stockpiling after research suggested the addictive substance could have the potential to protect people from contracting the coronavirus. The government said that until May 11, when the country´s lockdown is planned to gradually begin lifting, pharmacies would only be able to sell a maximum of one month´s worth of products treating nicotine dependence, such as patches, chewing gum or lozenges. The sale of such products online was suspended entirely. The move was to “firstly prevent the health risks from excessive consumption or misuse linked to media coverage of the possible protective effect of nicotine against COVID-19,” the government said in a statement.