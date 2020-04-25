Biden predicts Trump will try to postpone US election

WASHINGTON: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has predicted that US President Donald Trump will try to postpone the country´s November election in an attempt to win. “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can´t be held,” Biden said during an online fundraiser Thursday. The 77-year-old former vice president said it is “the only way he thinks he can possibly win. Six months before US voters head to the polls, Trump´s mind is already in election mode. But with a pandemic raging and job losses climbing to 26.4 million on Thursday, Trump´s path to victory may be harder than he anticipated. Biden, highlighting Trump´s recent threat to veto emergency funding for the US Post Office, claimed it was an example of the president´s intention to “do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote.