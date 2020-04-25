Brexit talks end with scant progress

BRUSSELS: EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier deplored a lack of progress in the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks on Friday, accusing Britain of stalling negotiations. Barnier reported his concern at the end of a week of negotiations, which came amid the added urgency of the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered the economy in Europe.

“To tell you the truth.. the objective that we had for tangible progress, this objective has only been partially achieved,” a testy Barnier told a news conference after the talks. “The United Kingdom did not want to engage seriously on a certain number of fundamental issues.

Britain left the European Union on January 31 and both sides have until the end of the year to forge a new basis for relations, barring an extension that Barnier confirmed London still refuses.

“We need real progress by the month of June if we want to find a deal by the end of the year that meets the level of our interdependence and our geographic proximity,” Barnier said. Britain “cannot refuse to extend transition and at the same time slow down discussions on important areas,” he added.