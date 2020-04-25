Chinese biotech firm says corona vaccine protects monkeys

BEIJING: A novel coronavirus vaccine has for the first time “largely protected” monkeys from infection during an animal trial, data from a Chinese pharmaceutical giant showed.

It is among a slew of vaccines being developed around the world as countries race to stop an outbreak that has infected around 2.7 million people globally and killed more than 190,000. Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech said it injected two different doses of its vaccine into eight rhesus macaque monkeys and exposed them to the virus three weeks later, and they did not develop infections. All the monkeys “were largely protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection”, Sinovac said in its findings. Four macaques who received a high dose of the vaccine had “no detectable” amounts of the virus in their lungs seven days after they were administered the pathogen. Another four monkeys given low doses showed an increase in the viral load in their bodies but appeared to have controlled the virus on their own, it said. In contrast, four monkeys who were not given the vaccine fell ill from the virus and suffered severe pneumonia. Sinovac published its results on the online server bioRxiv on April 19, three days after it began human trials, but its findings have yet to be peer reviewed by the global scientific community.