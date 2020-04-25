close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

Banking hours for Ramazan

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced it will continue to observe the existing office hours during the month of Ramazan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks, a statement said on Friday.

Working hours for banks will be from 10:00am to 4:00pm with prayer break from 2:00pm to 2:15pm, from Monday to Thursday. However, on Fridays, office hours will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break.

Business hours for public dealing will be from 10:00am to 1:30pm without any break, from Monday to Thursday, whereas on Fridays, business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break.

Latest News

More From Business