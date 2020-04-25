Banking hours for Ramazan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced it will continue to observe the existing office hours during the month of Ramazan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks, a statement said on Friday.

Working hours for banks will be from 10:00am to 4:00pm with prayer break from 2:00pm to 2:15pm, from Monday to Thursday. However, on Fridays, office hours will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break.

Business hours for public dealing will be from 10:00am to 1:30pm without any break, from Monday to Thursday, whereas on Fridays, business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break.