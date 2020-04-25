tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, April 27, 2020, which would be observed as a “Bank holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, a circular said on Friday.
All banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks would; therefore, remain closed for public dealing on Monday, April 27, 2020, it said.
However, all employees of the banks will attend their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on bank holiday, treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).