close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

Bank holiday

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, April 27, 2020, which would be observed as a “Bank holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, a circular said on Friday.

All banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks would; therefore, remain closed for public dealing on Monday, April 27, 2020, it said.

However, all employees of the banks will attend their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on bank holiday, treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).

Latest News

More From Business