Pests, poor soil put date output in doubt

HYDERABAD: Farmers in Khairpur district have detected snail and army worms on date trees at the time of fruiting season, which may affect this precious food item, as well as halting tree growth.

Sindh agriculture extension department officials claim to have received information from farmers in some areas of Khairpur district, which reveals that army worms and snail worms have been found on the trunks and roots of date trees.

Qamaruddin Solangi of Sindh Agriculture Extension Department, working to educate date farmers in the area, said they were receiving similar alarming reports from farmers of the entire district.

“Our teams have visited some areas and found snail worms on the trunk of date trees. We instantly advised some chemical spray to kill the worms and save the trees,” Solangi said while talking to The News.

Though, it was not a large-scale attach at this time, the agriculture department’s field officials were conducting chemical sprays with farmers to avoid any losses, he said. “It may be controlled instantly”, he said assuredly.

Most probably the recent rains in the date gardens may benefit the tree, he said, adding that they were advising farmers to frequently spray the trees with pesticides to save them. “Obviously, the recent low rainfall may benefit the date trees at this time, but heavy rains in fruit maturing season may cause losses to farmers in terms of productivity,” Solangi warned.

The date trees are in fruiting season and the arrival of these worms have frightened producers, who are already facing soil nutrition deficiency issue, causing problems for crops and fruit orchards, simultaneously.

Some agriculture officials dealing with date farmers argued that it was happening due to low nighttime temperatures, which helps worms thrive and attack the trees, harming the fruiting process. Presently, the temperatures are comparatively low, which can affect dates’ natural growth, as the fruit requires high temperature to ripe.

The reports show that nutrition deficiency in the soil in this case may create problems for farmers. Thus, they (farmers) are advised to provide nutrients supplements to the tree to save it and avoid any loss at any level.

These worms develop in weed grasses at the roots of trees, which can kill it slowly and damage to fruits. The farmers should not let the grasses grow under the tree and stop watering them for some time to avoid loss, the officials said.

Earlier, in February 2018, farmers had witnessed an unidentified virus attack on date trees in the Khairpur district, triggering a wave of panic among them.

Agriculture scientists believe that soil nutrient deficiency is also one of the main reasons of affecting yields of many crops and killing valuable fruit orchards in Sindh province. It is because Sindh farmers have changed the traditional practice set by their forefathers and cultivate multiple crops at the same land causing the soil to become deficient.

The farmers mostly cultivate banana, wheat, maize, rice, vegetables and fodder grasses in date gardens despite the fact the practice is considered harmful to soil fertility.

The practice of multi-cropping can kill strong and drought-resistant date trees, which are reportedly dying in some areas.

Rasool Bakhsh Khaskheli, associated with agriculture extension department as a trainer in Sukkur division, said, “The major issue facing date farmers is soil infertility and it has caused losses to date farms in a wide area”.

He confirmed the appearance of worms in many areas, which he said could be managed through pesticide spray.

The officials believe there are some regular pests in agriculture crops as well as in date farms, which are manageable. These two different worms found in date farms this year could also be managed with farmers, they added.

Khairpur and Sukkut are considered the hub of date farming and receiving products. Many date plantations are as old as 60 to 80 years in these districts. Some trees standing in scattered areas are even 100 years’ old, but they are still bearing fruits. “In case of death of one tree, the farmers may wait for five to seven years to grow new trees, which then take further time to mature and bear fruits, Khaskheli said.

He claimed to have witnessed that some unaware farmers cut the virus-affected trees instantly to save others believing the disease may kill all the trees. “The irony is that those getting rid of old trees cannot take the initiative to plant new ones to fill the gap and keep the tradition alive,” he said.

Different varieties of dates are grown in these areas, some of which may reach the market in early June or late May, depending on the weather because the dates require hotter weather for maturing.

Usually, the harvesting season starts in June to July, but this year due to prolonged lockdown and growing uncertainty following global outbreak of coronavirus, the farmers as well as agriculture officials are not sure about the fate of the most favourable product.

The date tree is considered drought-resilient and can survive harsh dry weather and without water for long; however, soil nutrient deficiency doesn’t let the trees grow in the best of ways.

On average, one acre of land has at least 40 date trees and each of them carries 18 to 25 bunches, giving output of up to 120 kilograms.

It has been observed that farmers do not give additional supplements to maintain soil nutrients and save old date orchards, despite receiving advisory information by the agriculture extension department officials about the situation emerging time to time.

Date is considered as high-energy food and a good source of income to farmers, labourers, traders, and transporters during the harvest season, but this year, the farmers themselves seem unsure because of lockdown.