Cheapskate elites & a chink in the IPPs armour

LAHORE: The government and private sector are moving in opposite directions as the former is exhausting all its resources to fight coronavirus, while the latter is totally conserving its resources at the expense of its workers.

As the pandemic spreads the state is losing revenues but is forced to increase welfare expenses exponentially. The first quarter performances of many private banks on the other hand show their profits increased exponentially while their contributions for pandemic relief are nominal. Survival of the state is more important than the wellbeing of its elite class. It is indeed a depressing situation where the elites sitting in the government are pleading for assistance from the poor while doing nothing personally like their colleagues that are outside the government.

This is the time to show the spirit of the “Riasat-e-Madina” where the men at the top lived as simply as the poor segment of the society. We are requesting the general public send a SMS donating Rs20 to the corona fund. Why can’t our entire ruling elite slash its salaries and perks by exactly 50 percent to add billions into the corona fund? Why our members of parliament are hesitant to forgo or at least reduce their salaries and allowances by half? The gesture of donating one time a percentage of salary is not enough for the ruling elite and elitist parliamentarians on both sides of political divide. We are facing a herculean task that requires the active participation of both the government and the opposition.

The government claims it is distributing the aid to the poor transparently and apolitically. If it is true, then there is the harm in taking the opposition on board. This is no time for politics, it is a humanitarian task that needs swift and transparent execution. In times of crisis both the ruling elite and the opposition should offer at least 50 percent of their wealth to the nation. The Prime Minister should part with half of his assets and so should Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto. The amount contributed this way would not resolve the huge task that lies ahead but would at least show to the nation their leaders are contributing to their cause from their own resources and not only from the charities that they collect from others. We have been talking about the loot and huge profits accumulated by the independent power producers (IPPs). We all know that most of them have gained wealth through sovereign guarantees provided by the state. Any deviation from these guarantees would be challenged by IPPs outside Pakistan.

Besides prolonged litigation the government would most probably lose the cases. There is one legal way out in this regard. This was suggested a few years back by former finance minister and eminent Economist Dr Hafeez Pasha. According to Pasha the profit guaranteed to the IPPs was tax free and income tax could not be levied on their profits. Each of the IPP has earned many times more the investment they made in the projects, he said adding that the government could impose capital gain tax on all businesses and that would include IPPs. The capital gain tax is not challengeable. Capital gain tax of 15 percent would immediately yield hundreds of billion rupees in the government coffers from the IPPs only. In order to shield the normal corporate sector from this tax the government should reduce the rate of income tax by corresponding percentage so they will not be affected.

When The News discussed this proposal with Dr Ishrat Hussain, he opposed it saying it may not be illegal but would be against the spirit of sovereign agreements and might hurt future foreign direct investment. In current scenario the government is trying its best to get some relief from IPPs that they are refusing to grant. The economic situation is precarious so the government could recover a lot through capital gain tax. This is an easy and legal way out, but it would be strongly resisted by the power tycoons sitting in the government.

There are certain points that have not been probed in the ongoing investigation. The law says when NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) approves a tariff for a new IPP it is valid to a certain date. If financial close of that project is not achieved by that date the tariff approval lapses. A new tariff is then applied. In case of few wind power and solar power projects the sponsors succeeded somehow in maintaining the previously approved tariff although the financial close was not achieved by decided date. The tariffs in the meantime nosedived. This should also be probed, and recoveries be made. We need every penny that we could collect legally.