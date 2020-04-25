Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee reversed gains on Friday, as dollar demand from importers and negative sentiments about Pakistan’s economy weighed on the domestic currency, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.47 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 159.98 in the interbank market. The local currency; however, settled flat against the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said the local unit ended its winning streak, as importers purchased dollars to make their payments ahead of the holy month of Ramazan. “There are some concerns on the economic front following the World Bank report that remittances to Pakistan would decline 23 percent to $17 billion in the current fiscal year due to the impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic,” a forex dealer said.

A report by rating agency Moody’s Investors Service expecting the increasing fiscal deficit in FY2020 also dented the market sentiment, the dealer added. Moody’s project fiscal deficit to be 9.5 percent to 10 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year from 8.9 percent a year ago, amid the economic shock of COVID-19.

“We expect the rupee to trade around the current levels in the coming sessions due to increased demand for the greenback in the market,” another dealer said. “The recent slump in oil prices and multilateral inflows could provide further relief to the current account gap and help strengthen the local unit to gain more in the coming days.” The current account deficit dropped to a small $6 million in March from $198 million in the previous month.