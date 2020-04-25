OGDCL profit up 6pc to Rs30.460 billion in Q3

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) profit rose 6.0 percent to Rs30.460 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs7.08, a bourse filing said on Friday.

OGDC earned Rs28.555 billion with EPS of Rs6.64 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company did not announce interim dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said.

Net sales of the company witnessed a meagre decline, clocking in at Rs64.972 billion in January-March FY20, compared to Rs65.149 billion in the same quarter last fiscal. According to analysts, this was mainly because of 5.0 percent and 14 percent decline in oil and gas production, and 16 percent fall in oil prices.

OGDC’s nine-month sales were up 3 percent to Rs198.413 billion against Rs192.047 billion amid 15 percent rupee depreciation.

Exploration expenditure increased 51 percent for the company, clocking in at Rs3.077 billion during January-March FY20, from Rs2.042 billion in the same period last fiscal.

Analysts attributed it to three dry wells – Katiar-01, Rangunwari-01 and Nashpa-5A – consequently, exploration costs during the nine-month period of FY20 went up 107 percent to settle at Rs13.502 billion, from Rs6.524 in the same nine months during FY19.

Other income in Q3FY20 jumped up 46 percent to Rs8.787 billion, against Rs6.003 billion in Q3FY19, on the back of exchange gain on foreign currency accounts. The company booked effective taxation at 32 percent in Q3FY20 versus 34 percent in Q3FY19.

Lucky Cement profit falls 54pc in Jan-March

Lucky Cement profit dropped 54 percent to Rs1.759 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, translating into EPS of Rs4.45, a burse filing said.

The company earned Rs3.860 billion with EPS of Rs10.71 in the corresponding period last fiscal. It did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter under review, the PSX notice showed.

Company’s consolidated sales climbed 18 percent to Rs33.694 billion in Q3FY20 compared to Rs28.345 billion in Q3FY19, on the back of taxes and duties, etc, which went up 51 percent.

Gross profit of the company therefore declined 22 percent to Rs5.109 billion from Rs6.566 billion in Q3FY19.

Similarly, the nine-month gross profit declined 19 percent to Rs14.755 billion, from Rs18.265 billion in the July-March FY19 period.

Brokerage Arif Habib in its note said lower retention prices, rupee depreciation, augmented fuel and packaging costs, and recognition of depreciation charge post COD of the new line in January 2020 slashed the gross margins.

“We had anticipated improvement in prices on a QoQ basis, as displayed by some players in the south, it appears Lucky Cement had in fact pulled back prices amid the ongoing coronavirus situation. In addition, augmented coal prices and incremental depreciation retracted margins by 337bps QoQ against 2QFY20,” it noted. Analyst Shankar Talreja from Topline Securities marked some key risks for the company, including intense pricing competition between the manufacturers, lower-than-anticipated domestic demand, and higher-than-expected coal prices.

Indus Motor profit down 20pc in Q3

Indus Motor Company Limited profit fell 20 percent to Rs2.679 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, translating into EPS of Rs34.09, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs3.345 billion with EPS of Rs42.56 in the corresponding period last fiscal. It announced an interim dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 at Rs10/share, which was equivalent to 100 percent, the notice to the PSX said.

This was in addition to the combined dividend already paid at Rs13/share, equivalent to 130 percent.

The earnings came in above industry expectations on the back of higher-than-expected gross margin.

Brokerage Topline Securities in its research noted that the company’s net sales declined by 20 percent on the back of lower sales of only 11,125 units in Q3FY20, compared to 16,935 units in Q3FY19.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, unit sales recorded significant growth of 49 percent in Q3FY20, which was mainly on the back of the New Year effect and multiple promotions and discounts offered on 1.3L variants by the company.

Analyst Hammad Akram from Topline Securities said, “Other income also increased by 109 percent QoQ, as the company’s cash flows improved due to higher sales.” Higher QoQ sales coupled with improvement in gross margin and other income, resulted in earnings improving by 172 percent QoQ, he added.

Maple Leaf posts loss in Q3

Maple Leaf posted a loss of Rs960 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, translating into loss per share (LPS) of Rs0.87, a statement said.

The company earned Rs557 million with EPS of Rs0.81 in the corresponding period last fiscal. It did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter under review.

Topline of the company witnessed a growth of 15 percent to Rs6.914 billion in Q3FY20, compared to Rs6.104 billion posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Analysts attributed it to growth in company dispatches which went up 47 percent to 1.15 million tons; however, lower retention prices in the region partially offset the impact.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited said the company revenue arrived at Rs23.1 billion in the nine-month period, depicting a jump of 26 percent, as lower retention prices compressed the impact of a 67 percent jump in sales to 3,997 thousand tons (commencement of new plant in May 2019).

“Given recognition of augmented depreciation charge on its new plant, lower cement prices and rupee depreciation, Q3FY20 margins tumbled down by 22ppts to 1.3 percent. While in the nine-month period, margins retracted by 22 percent to 3.1 percent owed to aforementioned reasons,” it said.

Finance costs escalated by 139 percent in Q3FY20 led by augmented borrowing for expansion tagged with interest rate hikes by the SBP. The company booked a tax credit of Rs28 million in Q3, compared to effective taxation of 20 percent in the same period last year.

FFBL posts Rs2.9bln loss in Q1

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBQL) posted a loss of Rs2.900 billion in January-March 2020, with LPS of Rs2.81, according to its unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement filed with the PSX.

The company posted a loss of Rs2.416 billion with LPS of Rs2.39 in the same period last year. It did not announce any dividend for the period ended March 31, 2020. Net sales of the company increased 87 percent to Rs12.879 billion, from Rs6.877 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, but with cost of sales at Rs11.821, the gross profit clocked in at Rs1.058 billion, up 29 percent, from Rs823 million.

Total selling, distribution and administrative expenses of the company were Rs389.85 million, compared to Rs739.817 million in Q1CY19. The increase in taxation was 480 percent, which trimmed consolidated profits by Rs456.271 million.