Cleric visits PSP office to review relief activities

Renowned religious scholar Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi on Friday paid a visit to the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) head office to review the ongoing relief activities under the PSP Foundation.

PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said that if the coronavirus further spread, the current system could not sustain the impact. “Only local bodies can play an effective role during the coronavirus crisis as the job of local government representatives is to ensure dissemination of the federal and provincial governments’ policies to be implemented at the grassroots level with leaders of all the political and religious parties asking their workers to work with the local government representatives,” he said.

Kamal briefed the religious scholar about the activities of the PSP Foundation and appreciated his visit to the party office. “What is needed now is a policy of unification, not disintegration. The whole nation must fight the epidemic with the power of unity,” he said.

Allama Naqvi hailed Kamal’s efforts to launch relief activities to help the needy people affected due to the lockdown in the city. “Coronavirus is not a problem of any single sect or religion; it is an issue of humanity now.”