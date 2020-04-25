Sindh excise department announces relief in taxes on property and vehicles

The Sindh’s Excise and Taxation Department has issued a new policy for tax payments for property and vehicles with an exemption of 25 per cent in dues.

As per a notification, “In consideration of the prevailing pandemic situation of Covid-19 and in exercise of the powers conferred under Sub Section (1) of Section 13 of the Motor Vehicle Taxation Act. 1958, the government of Sindh is pleased to exempt 25% of the payment of the Motor Vehicle Tax dues for the Year 2019-20 (i.e. for 3 months), for the following climes of vehicles. “Loader, MCR (including Rickshaw &Qingqi), Mini Bus, Mini Truck, Pickup, Coaster, Delivery Van, ST Wagon, Taxi and Van.

The Motor Vehicle owners who have ahead, discharged their Motor Vehicle Tax liabilities for the year 2019-20 of the above mentioned class of vehicles will get an adjustment in their Motor Vehicle tax liability during next financial year i.e. 2020-21.”

Property tax

For the property tax, the Sindh Excise Department has issued another notification that reads, “In consideration of the prevailing pandemic situation of Covid-19 and in exercise of the powers conferred under Sub Section (4) of Section 3 of the Sindh Urban Immovable Property Tax Act, 1958 (V of 1958), the Government of Sindh is pleased to remit 25% (i.e. for 3 months) of the payment of the property tax dues for the Year 2019-20 including surcharge as on March 31, 2020, from all classes of persons in respect of any category of property.

The tax remission is allowed for all the taxable property units. The assesses who have already discharged their property tax liability for the Year 2019-20 will get an adjustment of 25% remission in their tax liability during next financial Year i.e. 2020-21.

Earlier, the minister for excise and taxation department issued guidelines for the officials and officers working at the offices after the lockdown orders were announced by the Sindh government.

Officials said that the provincial minister after having a meeting with the directors of the meeting issued orders. As per the orders, “Pursuant to the Government of Sindh decision of a complete ban on movement and gathering of people at all places in Sindh, including offices, for a period of 15 days with effect from March 23, 2020, at 12am vide notification of Home Department Sindh and with the approval of Minister Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh, it has been decided that, offices of deputy director CMDI, KPT and Port Bin Oasim shall remain open with minimum number of staff (as decided by concerned officer) for smooth clearance of goods.

“All excise police stations and check posts shall remain open with a minimum number of staff (as decided by the concerned officers), all offices of AETOs (incharge) of Private Bonded Warehouses of Keamari Karachi shall remain open to facilitate the Import Export of excisable articles with minimum number of staff, all offices of AETO, (Incharge) Private Bonded Warehouses, of Distilleries in Sindh Province engaged in Manufacturing of Ethanol, Rectified Sprit shall remain open with minimum number of staff.

“All offices of AETO’s (Incharge) Private Bonded Warehouses of Pharmaceutical Companies shall remain open with minimum number of staff and all the officers and officials on duty during the period are directed to observe the following instructions strictly, put on safety Masks and Gloves, use Sanitizer whenever required and other safety instructions issued by the Provincial Government viz a viz Corona virus, from time to time. shall also be observed with letter and spirit.”