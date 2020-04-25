BQATI urged federal govt to permanently withdraw ISPA adjustment by K-Electric

Karachi: In a joint statement, Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) President Naveed Shakoor and Patron In-chief BQATI Mian Muhammed Ahmed said that industries have received supplementary bills in the name of ISP adjustment but due to coronavirus threats and lockdown, it is impossible for industries to pay bills.

President BQATI said that K-Electric recently imposed Industrial Support Package Adjustment (ISPA) arrears retrospectively in the electricity bills from July 2019 to December 2019, making it impossible for the industrialists to pay such huge amounts included in the current bills that have risen sharply.

Patron In-chief and Founder President Mian Muhammad Ahmed said that, markets are currently in an unstable state due to the issues of coronavirus and sharp drop in crude oil prices, situation caused by COVID-19, the city is on the verge of lockdown, the economic and production activity is almost at halt and an economic war-like situation is ahead.

Further he said that all such costs. transaction, adjustments, bills and payments during the period of July 2019 till Dec 2019 has become a past and closed transaction as the cost and expenses for the productions during that time has been accounted for by the industrial units and the same cannot be adjusted or revised at this stage.

Keeping in view the current scenario and the disaster caused by the outbreak of coronavirus which has brought down the industrial production to somewhere around 25 to 30 percent, Naved Shakoor urged the Chairman Cabinet Committee on Energy and Ministry of Energy to issue directives to K-Electric to permanently withdraw ISPA arrears which would certainly provide relief to the industries particularly in a situation when their production has drastically gone down.****