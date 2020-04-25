SoP issued for fisheries department

The Sindh government concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has issued a standard operating procedure for the livestock and fisheries department.

The notification reads, “In partial modification of this department’s order of even number dated April 12, 2020, the Government of Sindh in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act, 2014, is pleased to allow the fisheries related activities at Karachi Fisheries Harbor with the strict observance of following SOPs by all the relevant stakeholders.

“All the stakeholders would submit an undertaking in writing to the Karachi Fish Harbor Authority that they will strictly follow the government’s SOPs for social distancing and preventive measures and will provide requisite preventive materials such as masks, gloves and sanitizers to their employees/ laborers.”

The notification further say: “Karachi Fish Harbor Authority and Fishermen Cooperative Society staff will monitor the operation of Karachi Fish Harbor. They shall control the traffic in a manner that does not necessitate people more than the capacity of various spaces in the harbour.

“The fish catch will not be offloaded and the crew will remain on the boat. The auction of fish will be carried out on boat and one representative each from FCS, Mole holder/ beopari and 3-5 purchaser will only be allowed during Auction.

After the auction, the catch fish will be transported directly to processing plants on vehicles. Not more than 5 labourers will be allowed on each boat for offloading the fish catch after the auction. The timings of landing of all type of boats will be from 6pm to 6am.”

The notification reads: “After every auction, the entire area of markets and jetties will be cleaned and sterilised through sanitizers by the FCS. Only authorised persons and vehicles by the KFHA and the FCS will enter the harbour premises. Entrance in the export zone (market/jetties) shall only be allowed through walk- through sanitizers gates as installed by FCS. No vendor shall be allowed to enter the premises of Harbor and no catch fish shall be placed on the floor of market or jetty.

“There shall be no gathering of four or more than four persons in the premises of the harbour. Congestion of boats from harbor. Channels shall be removed immediately. Processing plants owners will be responsible to operate their plants in different shifts in a way that minimum employees should work in a shift. Any person or stakeholder engaged in above permissible activity and operation found violating any of the instructions contained in this order shall be liable for action in accordance with law as per Section 4 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014.”