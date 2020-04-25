Two more die, 274 found infected with COVID-19 in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that with the deaths of two more persons due to the coronavirus, the death toll from the COVID-19 infection had risen to 75 in the province.

Forty-nine patients were in a critical condition while 274 new cases had emerged, including 202 in Karachi alone, he said in a video message. “Our 49 patients are in critical condition and 15 of them have been put on ventilators,” he said, adding that 274 new cases emerged on Friday after 2,561 tests were conducted. “This is the situation against which we are struggling to slow down the spread of the virus so that necessary measures could be taken.”

The chief minister maintained that out of the 274 new cases, 202 belonged to Karachi and 71 to other districts. They included 88 in District South, 60 in East, 28 Central, 21 in Malir and six in West.

The number of coronavirus cases in Karachi had risen to 2,285, he said. “At present, District Central has 28 cases, East 553, Malir 255, South 736 and West 277,” he said. The chief minister said 42 more patients had recovered and sent back to their homes. “The number of the patients who have recovered from the infection comes to 772 or 20 per cent of the total patients,” he said.

Shah noted that 3,100 patients were under treatment, including 1,893 or 61 per cent in at homes, 767 or 24.8 per cent at isolation centres and 440 or 14.2 per cent in hospitals.

Stranded Pakistanis

The chief minister said six flights had flown back 849 stranded Pakistanis, including 62 crew members, and all of them had tested. The test results showed that 127 were positive, 696 negative and 26 samples were being tested again. He said that so far 35,589 tests had been conducted, and 3,945 people had been diagnosed with the virus.

Tablighi Jamaat

Shah said there were 5,102 members of the Tabligh Jamaat and all of them had been tested, and as a result 765 of them were diagnosed as positive while the results of four people were pending.

The members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had been declared negative were being sent back to their homes, he added. “The treatment of the patients is under way and hopefully they will recover very soon,” he said.

The chief minister said that after Karachi, Sukkur had shown spread of local transmission with 14 new cases. “The data of other districts is Sukkur 14, Umerkot one, Tando Allahyar one, Sanghar one, Kambar-Shahdadkot one and Badin one case.”

Appreciating doctors, the chief minister said that they were deemed to be at the front line, but the latter realised that they were our last defence line. “We ourselves are at the front line and after being infected with coronavirus we go to the doctors as the last defence line,” he said.

Difficult decisions

Shah said that being chief executive of the province he had taken difficult decisions in the supreme interest of the people of the province. “I had announced a strict lockdown from 12 noon to 3pm and decided to advise people to offer Taraweeh at their homes,” he said.