Female doctors urge authorities to tighten lockdown in Ramazan

Urging the authorities to further tighten the lockdown in the country during the holy month of Ramazan, female doctors on Friday claimed that due to easing lockdown and allowing people to mingle freely, coronavirus cases had been rising with each passing day.

“Social distancing is the only viable solution at the moment to avoid contracting COVID-19 but its cases are continuously on the rise and people are daily dying due to the contagious disease. We urge the government to further tighten and enforce the lockdown in the month of Ramazan and there should be a complete ban on all types of congregations in the country,” said Jinnah Sindh Medical University public health expert Dr Nighat Shah while addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Accompanied by other senior female physicians and surgeons including Dr Nusrat Shah, Dr Safia Zafar, Dr Razia Korejo, Dr Farah Abu Hala and others, Dr Nigaht said their news conference was a continuation of a press conference of their male counterparts held a few days earlier at the KPC who had also urged the authorities to tighten the lockdown in order to prevent a situation where hospitals would be unable to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Deploring that over 250 doctors, nurses and paramedics had been infected with COVID-19 in the country, she said three healthcare providers, including two doctors and a nurse, had already lost their lives due to the contagious disease; whereas, the condition of two others was critical.

She added that over 1,500 persons were in quarantine in the country at the moment and warned that if strict measures were not adopted, there would be no healthcare providers left to treat the COVID-19 patients.

Lauding the personnel of law enforcement agencies along with doctors and paramedics for being on the front line in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Safia said the number of coronavirus cases was in control when there was a strict lockdown in Karachi but as soon as it was eased, the cases started to rise and now several people were dying not only in Karachi but also in the rest of the country.

She added that the business community was exerting pressure on the authorities to let them open their businesses while religious leaders were asking for permissions to allow congregations at the places of worship but warned that if congregations were allowed at any place in the country, coronavirus cases in the country would rise exponentially and there would be no stopping of painful deaths thereafter.

Dr Nusrat became emotional while narrating sufferings of the healthcare workers during the current times, saying that after attending to patients, female doctors had to take care of their children and families and due to that, these healthcare providers remained under constant stress as they feared contracting the disease and passing it on to their loved ones.

She maintained that doctors and paramedics were not running away from their responsibilities but added that they were treating very serious patients on a daily basis. “If a pregnant lady is infected with coronavirus, it is two lives at stake,” she said.

The female doctors at the press conference begged the people to listen to what the healthcare providers and experts were saying at the moment as there was no other option available anywhere in the world except for social distancing to avoid contracting the viral disease. They added that until and unless there was some vaccine available, people must follow the instructions of the healthcare providers and remain isolated at their abodes.

Dr Razia urged the women to play their role in this regard and keep their children and other loved ones at homes and not pressurise them into venturing out as there was an extreme shortage of ICUs and ventilators in the country.