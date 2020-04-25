Live cricket resumes in Vanuatu

KARACHI: As almost all sports activities including cricket halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, the Pacific island of Vanuatu has become the first country where the situation has been brought under control enough to allow for the resumption of cricket.

According to reports, domestic cricket will resume with the women’s club super league finals from Saturday (today) with the matches being livestreamed on Vanuatu Cricket’s Facebook page.

Power House Sharks will take on Tafea Black Birds in the semi-final in the morning, with the winners facing off in the final against Mele Bulls, who have been undefeated in the four-team competition. There will be a men’s exhibition game before the women’s matches. On the ICC T20I Rankings, Vanuatu are ranked 28th among women and 50th among the men’s teams.