WADA wants answers after banned Sun’s ‘Olympic training call-up’

SHANGHAI: The World Anti-Doping Agency demanded answers Friday after reports that Chinese swimming star Sun Yang was called up for national training for the Tokyo Olympics in an apparent breach of his doping ban.

The latest incident in the colourful career of the three-time Olympic champion comes two months after he was given an eight-year ban for refusing to provide a doping sample. However, Chinese media said on Thursday that Sun had been included on a list of swimmers called up for national training between April 1 and June 30.

Media published a notice purporting to show Sun’s name on the list for preparations for the Olympics, which have been moved to the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese Swimming Association (CSA) subsequently said that the 1500m freestyle world record-holder is “still serving (his) suspension.” But that may not satisfy WADA, who said in a short statement to AFP on Friday: “We are following up with the relevant authorities to establish the facts in this matter.” Sun has kept a low profile since he was banned. It was his second doping violation, having been suspended for three months in 2014.