Premier League players should resist pressure over wage cuts, says Keane

LONDON: Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has told players at the Premier League’s top clubs to ignore pressure to take pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

English football has been halted since mid-March in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 and clubs at all levels are feeling the pinch. Premier League chiefs, due to meet with clubs next week, are committed to finishing the season but there is no indication of when it will resume.

Britain, on lockdown until May 7 at the earliest, has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 18,000 hospital deaths. Earlier this month, top-flight clubs agreed to consult with their players over deferrals and reductions amounting to 30 percent of their salary but only a handful of clubs.

Only Arsenal have so far agreed a 12.5 percent cut in wages, while Southampton, West Ham, Sheffield United and Watford players are to defer a part of their salary. Keane acknowledged the pressure on players to take a pay cut but said he would not do so if placed in a similar position.

“The way I look at it now, particularly after the way I left Manchester United, I wouldn’t take a pay cut from anybody if I was at one of the bigger clubs,” he told Sky Sports. “I know there is pressure on players, but it is nobody’s business what you do with your wages.”

Keane believes more pressure should be put on the billionaire club owners to honour their wage bills than on players. “If they want to stick to their guns and say they want their full wages when you’ve got a billionaire in the background, do it,” added Keane.

“Don’t be swayed by some sort of pressure from the media, who write lies anyway about certain players.” There is a general acceptance among Premier League clubs that matches will be played behind closed doors if the competition can resume, with restrictions to remain in force for the foreseeable future.”