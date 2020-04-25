close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
AFP
April 25, 2020

Saudi-led coalition extends Yemen ceasefire

World

AFP
April 25, 2020

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it was extending a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month to combat the coronavirus pandemic, even as fighting persists in the war-torn country.

The extension comes after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Huthi rebels rejected a two-week ceasefire declared by the military coalition that ended on Thursday. The coalition has decided to "extend the ceasefire for a month from Thursday", its spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"The coalition reaffirms that there is still an opportunity to focus all efforts in order to reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Yemen," he added. During the two-week truce, battles persisted between the Huthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government while coalition jets mounted dozens of air raids on rebel targets.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed over the past five years in the war between the coalition-backed government and the rebels, leaving the country in the grip of what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

