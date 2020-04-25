Indonesia jails six Papuans on treason charges

JAKARTA: Six Papuans were jailed by an Indonesian court on Friday after their treason trial earlier descended into a standoff when the activists refused orders to remove traditional penis gourds.

The group -- mostly university students -- were slapped with sentences ranging from eight to nine months for raising the flag of the restive Papua region at a Jakarta rally last year. The Morning Star flag is illegal in Indonesia, which is deeply sensitive about its easternmost province where a low-level insurgency has simmered for decades.

On Friday, the Jakarta District Court ruled that raising the flag was "an act of treason intended to overthrow the legitimate government". The group’s lawyer Michael Hilman decried the ruling.