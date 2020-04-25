close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 25, 2020

Indonesia jails six Papuans on treason charges

World

AFP
April 25, 2020

JAKARTA: Six Papuans were jailed by an Indonesian court on Friday after their treason trial earlier descended into a standoff when the activists refused orders to remove traditional penis gourds.

The group -- mostly university students -- were slapped with sentences ranging from eight to nine months for raising the flag of the restive Papua region at a Jakarta rally last year. The Morning Star flag is illegal in Indonesia, which is deeply sensitive about its easternmost province where a low-level insurgency has simmered for decades.

On Friday, the Jakarta District Court ruled that raising the flag was "an act of treason intended to overthrow the legitimate government". The group’s lawyer Michael Hilman decried the ruling.

Latest News

More From World