Israel further eases virus measures for shops, restaurants

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli government on Friday approved new steps to ease its lockdown measures for retail and service businesses, in the hope of reinvigorating the collapsing economy.

While malls will remain closed, all other shops will be allowed to reopen if they follow strict measures such as limiting the number of customers on the premises, a joint statement from the prime minister’s office and the finance and health ministries said.

Wearing face masks in public became mandatory earlier this month, and will also be required in stores.

Hairdressers and beauty salons will be permitted to reopen with client limits, while restaurants and cafes, which over the past weeks have been delivery-only, can start selling takeaway. Less than a week ago, Israeli authorities announced the reopening of certain shops including hardware stores.

The new measures will come into effect at midnight Saturday and will apply until May 3, the statement said.