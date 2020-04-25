Masks or no masks?

Some banks, billing offices and shops and establishments have mandated mask wearing. Because of the surge in demand for masks, gloves and protective gear, their prices have increased manifold. Not all countries require wearing masks in public places. Officials in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan ask people to wear masks in crowded places such as buses or subway cars. A handful of countries in Eastern Europe call for mask wearing in public. The US ordered mask wearing, but in early April recommended people use cloth face coverings when in public rather than medical masks. Maybe revision was necessitated to alleviate aggravated demand causing a mask shortage among medical and paramedical personnel, who need them the most. In East Asia, it became customary to wear masks during the 2002-2003 epidemic of SARS from the coronavirus family.

Yet, there is no conclusive scientific evidence of the utility of wearing a mask in public. One opinion is that the novel coronavirus spreads in respiratory droplets (spatters of liquid in coughs, sneezes or even speech). Transmission can occur if the droplets reach the mouth, nose or eye of anybody nearby. In guidance issued on April 6, the WHO observed that the use of masks by healthy members of the public may create a false sense of security. As a result, they may neglect essential measures such as hand-washing and keeping at a distance from other people. It also said wearing a mask can encourage people to touch their faces, which can increase the chances of becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi