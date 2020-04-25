Sweet history

According to the American Sugar Association, the first indications of the domestication of sugarcane were around 8,000 BC. It was so valuable that people used to lock it up in a sugar safe. Although sugar was first produced from sugarcane plants in northern India sometime after the first century, its extraction from the sugarcane plant had commenced in Southeast Asia some 4,000 years ago.

According to historian Michael Adas, people initially chewed sugarcane raw to extract its sweetness. Another American historian, Thomas Trautmann, had written that Indians discovered how to crystallize sugar during the Gupta Dynasty, about 350 years AD. However, the refined granulated sugar was already being produced in India before the Gupta Dynasty. The cultivation and manufacture of cane sugar had then spread to the medieval Islamic world with highly improved and innovative production methods. The England-based Sugar Knowledge International Limited revealed that European sugar was refined in Venice in the 15th century. In the same century, Columbus sailed to the Americas. It is recorded that in 1493 he took sugarcane plants to grow in the Caribbean. The climate there was so advantageous for the growth of the cane that an industry was quickly established. By 1750, there were 120 sugar refineries operating in Britain.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar