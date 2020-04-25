I am a resident of a private housing society in Chak Shehzad. Some houses in my area complain of low gas pressure while others receive no gas at all. It has become impossible to cook food and even minute tasks like boiling water seem to be troublesome. Many complaints have been made but to no avail. Residents have resorted to using gas cylinders. In view of the prevailing Covid- 19 pandemic, the increase in the prices of these cylinders is appalling.

It has been also observed that many residents have started finding alternate sources of energy in the absence of a proper supply of gas. Our area has been developing but the main problem is gas shortage. The people who are living in this area have grievances regarding this predicament but the management does not seem interested in fixing this issue. I hope that the concerned authorities read this letter and solve this crisis immediately .

Hamayun Tahseen

Chak Shehzad