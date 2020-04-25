Don't give the dam

This refers to the letter, 'Covid-19 and the dam' by Abdul Hafeez Jatoi (April 22). I disagree with the views expressed by the writer. It is not advisable to use money collected for an extremely important project like a big dam and to utilise the same for another calamity in the country. This is irrespective of how much amount has been collected so far.

The government always allocates a certain budget for disaster management and there are other means as well to collect money over and above this. With this approach and thinking, one cannot achieve the specific objective needed to boost the country's economy. Other available options can be viewed as well but the cheapest way to produce electricity is from water.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad