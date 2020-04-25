The holiest month on the Muslim calendar, Ramazan, begins today. This time, along with the joy of beginning the rituals of fasting and drawing closer to the Almighty, there is also an element of trepidation. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of households are already desperately short of food, with wage-earners laid off. Yes, our nation is extraordinarily generous when it comes to philanthropy, especially during Ramazan, but we can only hope and pray they will be enough to provide food for the millions spread across the country whose consumption usually rises during this month of fasting and when all families try to provide a little extra with which to break the long fast.

Ramazan this year will also be different in the sense that there may be many who opt to stay away from masjids for congregational prayers including taraveeh. While the federal government has laid down SOPs and said it will have to temporarily lock down mosques if the SOPs are not followed, doctors in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have strongly opposed the decision, and asserted that it would be impossible to shut down a mosque once it has been opened and that these spots, given the level of indiscipline in the country, would almost certainly become places from where Covid-19 spreads rapidly. Currently, we stand at a critical place in terms of the expansion of the disease and our ability to cope with it. The best service to humanity, in this month of sacrifice, may be to stay away from congregational gatherings of all kinds and play a part in avoiding the spread of the virus.

This does not mean just mosque gatherings. The distribution of food from private homes and other centres draws huge crowds during Ramazan. Some method must be found to control these gatherings and ensure social distancing. In addition, Ramazan is also a month when the wealthy choose to entertain and in fact display their wealth. Iftari gatherings are immensely lavish occasions. We hope that these will be forcibly prevented when necessary. We must also hope that the mass expression of spirituality across the country goes beyond the mere act of not eating. We would love to see introspection into behavior and actions and a true effort to understand our religion in its real sense: as a belief which promotes ideas of tolerance, acceptance and peace. No time can be better to preach this from all forums in the country than during this Ramazan, when we need patience, hope and solidarity much more than ever before.