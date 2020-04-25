India doctors fight to save sight of raped seven-year-old

NEW DELHI: Doctors in India battled on Friday to save the sight of a seven-year-old girl who was raped and then had her eyes damaged so she could not identify her attacker, police said.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man over the assault in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. The child was lured into an abandoned house while playing with friends on Wednesday night, senior police official Hemant Chauhan told AFP. She was found there with her hands tied and severe injuries to her eyes.

The suspect, who lived nearby and was arrested on Thursday, has admitted to the crime, Chauhan said. “The accused pressed his fingers very hard into the girl’s eyes. Doctors are trying their best to save the eyes. We are hopeful,” Chauhan said.