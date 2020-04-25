Contact tracing ended due to virus speed: Whitty

LONDON: England’s chief medical officer has told how contact tracing was abandoned in the UK as coronavirus spread as the thinking was it “wasn’t likely to add a huge amount at that particular point, given the resources we had”.

Speaking to MPs on the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Chris Whitty said the UK tried to initially contain the virus, as did other countries, but when it moved to a global pandemic, the thinking changed.

The government has come under fire for abandoning contact tracing in March while other countries continued to test and track cases. Prof Whitty explained how the nature of Covid-19, with some people not displaying symptoms, made containing the virus difficult and it was spreading at speed.

He said: “Initially, the policy was ‘let’s see if we can contain this’ and every country in the world took different versions of this but broadly that’s what we were doing. Once this became clearly a global pandemic…it was really going to come in, coming from multiple sources…

“At that point, a combination of where the epidemic was in the UK, where the epidemic was in Europe, and our own capacity meant that trying to do this, and deploy all our resources to try to do this with the ratio of people who would be followed up where you couldn’t say ‘we’ll start off with where you come from geographically’…we’re going to have to do this on syndrome, with a very non-specific syndrome…(and) this is a very different disease spreading at phenomenal speed, doubling every three to four days at this stage, my technical view and our technical view collectively was it really wasn’t likely to add a huge amount at that particular point, given the resources we had.

“Now, in a different situation with huge different resources, you know, if you did a mental experiment in which we had infinite testing, infinite numbers of people trained, we might have taken a different view but in any emergency of any sort, you deal with the tools you’ve got, and the situation you find yourselves in.”

Whitty also told MPs discussions were ongoing about Covid-19 from January 2 and both he and his deputy Professor Jonathan Van Tam agreed it was “something to watch”. He said he set down three tests on January 5 for when “we should start to worry” including whether healthcare workers started to be infected (suggesting transmission), transmission within families and wide geographical spread.

The WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Modelling within the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, J-IDEA, Imperial College London, in collaboration with the Vaccine Centre at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, have released a report on testing.

According to the report, weekly screening of healthcare workers and other at-risk groups using PCR or point-of-care tests for infection, irrespective of symptoms, is estimated to reduce their contribution to transmission by 25-33 per cent. This is on top of reductions achieved by self-isolation following symptoms.

However, the experts say PCR testing in the general population is unlikely to limit transmission more than contact tracing and quarantine based on symptoms alone. But they add that it could allow earlier release of contacts from quarantine.

The scientists say testing is essential for pandemic surveillance but its direct contribution to the prevention of transmission is likely to be limited to patients, healthcare workers and other high-risk groups.