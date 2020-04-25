UK Covid-19 testing website overwhelmed after going live

LONDON: The government’s Covid-19 testing website was overwhelmed as it opened to new bookings on Friday, with home testing kits running out in the first two minutes of the site going live.

Up to 10 million key workers and their households in England are now eligible for coronavirus tests if they have symptoms as the government races to hit its 100,000-a-day testing target by next Thursday.

Under the expansion, NHS and social care staff, police officers, teachers, social workers, undertakers, journalists and those who work in supermarkets and food production are among those now eligible.

People can register on the gov.uk website for an appointment at a drive-through centre or can request a home test kit, which ran out almost immediately after opening to bookings at 6am. The PM’s spokesman said: “Within two minutes of the portal opening this morning, 5,000 testing kits had been ordered. And that’s the available capacity for today.”

The spokesman said up to 18,000 home testing kits per day will be available by the end of next week. Another 15,000 tests are anticipated to take place at the drive-through centres on Friday, the PM’s spokesman added.

It came as the Department of Health announced a total of 19,506 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 768 from 18,738 the day before.

Number 10 said the government is trusting that those applying for tests are key workers, with no eligibility checks in place for online bookings.

The official spokesman said: “As with many other aspects of the coronavirus response, we would expect the public to respond in good faith. That is what they have done with other aspects of the scheme, I think we’d expect it to be the same here.”

On testing being rolled out to other groups, the spokesman added: “We want the capacity that we have in the system to be used and you can see this morning that the system is working, people are booking slots and now they are going to be able to undergo tests.”

Asked whether the government was confident people would be able to test themselves accurately with a kit sent to their homes, the spokesman added: “There are videos available to show people how to do this and people will be given clear instructions. We would hope they would be able to do this, yes.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, when asked whether he thought the government would meet the target of 100,000 tests a day by next Thursday, said: “I do, yes, but nothing’s guaranteed in life.”

Under the scheme, test results from the drive-through sites will be sent out by text within 48 hours, and within 72 hours of collection of the home delivery tests. By mid-morning on Friday, the gov.uk website said it was not accepting any more applications.

It said: “Coronavirus test: applications closed. You can’t currently register for a Covid-19 test. Please check back here later.”

The Department of Health tweeted: “There has been significant demand for booking tests today. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

A total of 19,506 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, the Department of Health said, up by 768 from 18,738 the day before.