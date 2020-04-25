Taliban reject Afghan ceasefire offer during Ramadan

KABUL/BRUSSELS: The Taliban have dismissed a government call for a Ramadan ceasefire in Afghanistan, saying a truce is “not rational” as they ramp up attacks on government forces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appealed to the militants to lay down their arms for the holy month that began on Friday, as the country battles the growing coronavirus pandemic.

But the Taliban’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted late Thursday to lambaste the government’s offer, citing ongoing disagreements over a potential peace process and a delayed prisoner exchange as reasons to keep fighting.

“Asking for ceasefire is not rational and convincing,” wrote Shaheen as he accused the government of putting prisoners’ lives at risk during the outbreak.

Later in the day, NATO urged the feuding political factions to unite to end the country’s long-running war. “The current level of violence caused by the Taliban is not acceptable,” the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s ruling body, said in a statement.

“We call urgently on the Taliban to reduce violence and create the conditions conducive to commence negotiations.”

NATO said Afghanistan had a “historic opportunity” to end its long conflict and called on the two sides to reconcile. “We call urgently upon Afghanistan’s political leaders and their supporters to come together to resolve their differences and form an inclusive government,” it said. “Afghanistan’s political actors must seize this opportunity for peace.”

American and other foreign forces have pledged to quit Afghanistan by July 2021 provided the Taliban stick to several security guarantees and hold talks with the government. NATO insists the departure of its forces will depend on conditions on the ground, and it will not allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terror groups.