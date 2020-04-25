Pakistan extends lockdown as cases surge past 11,500

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended the countrywide partial lockdown by 15 days to May 9, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said, as nationwide cases of the coronavirus surged past 11,500.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, the minister said the decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC). The decision comes as the confirmed tally of cases across the country surged to 11,513 with 242 deaths at the time of this report.

While scant on details, Umar also announced that the new “trace and track system” — a system of digital contact tracing — will begin to roll out on Saturday (today). “Consultations were held with chief secretaries and health ministers at the NCOC. The Prime Minister has approved the system,” he added.

Umar said the NCC’s apex body will oversee the system but the provincial governments, IT institutions, civil and military organisations will be involved in the process as well. “This is a complete national response formed by the government,” he said, adding that the provincial governments will be mainly responsible to implement the system.

The minister said if people practise the prescribed safety precautions during the holy month, it would allow business and other activities to inch towards normalcy. “However, God forbid, if we are irresponsible, we may have to impose more restrictions till Eid,” he cautioned.

Umar also said the government is expanding testing across the country.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government made some allowances to help traders resume partial activities during Ramadan. Traders will be allowed to open shops from Monday to Thursday from 9am till 3pm.

Earlier, a group of female doctors in Karachi rebuked the federal government, saying doctors have been forced to “do the government’s job because the government is not doing it”, and warned people on Friday against coming out unnecessarily from their homes during the pandemic, saying that the pressure on doctors would “decrease” if people listened and stayed home.

Doctors in Punjab also opposed the reduced restrictions. A senior doctor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also warned that if the decision to open up the mosques is not revised then coronavirus patients will be found on the roads.