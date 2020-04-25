BATKHELA: Gardeners Association Malakand president Haji Shafiq Baghban has said that traders of fruit should be allowed to move from one district to another. In a statement, he said that the fruit traders spend millions of rupees on gardens and their produce may be spoiled if they are not timely allowed to take their product to the markets. “The traders have purchased costly gardens and also arranged spray and other needs for the produce. We demand that just like medical stores and groceries have been allowed to work, we should also be allowed to work and save our produce worth millions of rupees, otherwise the unemployment rate would increase further in the country,” Shafiq said. He said that if allowed to work, their workers would observe social distancing and other precautionary measures in the ongoing corona situation.