13 arrested in Shergarh clash on land dispute

TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested 13 members of two gangs and also recovered weapons from them in Shergarh area on Friday. District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that a police team led by DSP Bashir Yousafzai raided the area and arrested members of the two gangs who were clashing over a land dispute on Friday. He said the police also recovered three Kalashnikovs, three M-16 rifles, two pistols and bullets from the arrestees. Meanwhile, the police arrested a man and his brother-in-law in the murder of a woman. One Fayaz had registered a case over the killing of his sister, accusing his own brother and the slain’s husband. The police arrested both the accused who confessed to have committed the murder, says a statement.