Residents set up water supply scheme on self-help basis in Karak

KARAK: Seven localities of the city solved the drinking water problem on self-help basis at a cost of Rs3.5 million. Local elders including Waliullah and Manan Gul, while inaugurating the potable water project here on Friday, stated that seven localities of Karak city had been in dire need of water for the last several years but the successive elected representatives did not solve their problem despite requests. They said that they laid an 11km pipeline on self-help basis from the natural springs of Chambi and made sure the supply of drinking water through the gravity scheme. The elders further informed that Rs3.5 million had been spent on the project which had been collected by the beneficiaries of the project on self-help basis. The elders announced that today onwards the political figures of district Karak would not visit their localities for votes and claimed that they would chalk out their own strategy for the award of votes in future.