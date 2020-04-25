tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police chalked-out security plan for Ramazan, an official said on Friday.
The official said over 3000 policemen would be deployed across the city for security during the holy month. Besides, five armoured personnel carriers and over 30 riders would be looking after security.