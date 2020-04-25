Heirs of martyred cops appointed ASIs

KOHAT: The heirs of the police martyrs got appointment letters of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in Kohat.

Regional Police Officer, Kohat, DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema handed over the appointment letters to the 13 heirs of police martyrs at a ceremony. District Police Officer Kohat Mansoor Aman, PSO to DIG Kohat Razi Gul and heirs of the martyrs attended the ceremony. In orders to honour the sacrifices of police martyrs, appointment letters for the post of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were handed over to heirs of 13 martyred cops. These appointment letters were distributed among heirs of the police martyrs hailing from Kohat, Karak and Hangu districts. The provincial government and the police department had recently announced 129 additional seats of ASIs for accommodating the families of police martyrs. Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafeez Cheema lauded the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for their services. The DIG Kohat said that a system has been put in place to honour the heirs of the martyrs by solving their problems. The official also informed the participants about the steps being taken by the provincial police policy board for the welfare of the families of police martyrs.