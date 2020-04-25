Three doctors test positive for Covid-19

ABBOTTABAD: Three doctors, including two Trainee Medical Officers, who interacted with coronavirus patient in the ward, tested positive for coronavirus, an official confirmed on Friday.

Dr Ehsan Aurangzeb, Medical Director of the Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), however, said that the screening report of 33 health care providers including doctors, nurses and paramedics, who were quarantined after performing their duties in Isolation wards of COVID-19 patients in Ayub Teaching Hospital, had tested negative.

He said hospital administration conducted tests of all the staff members including doctors, nurses and paramedics who were posted in isolation ward of Covid-19 patients. He said earlier they had to send samples to different laboratories for testing but now ATH had its own state-of-the-art laboratory. He confirmed that DMS Dr Jamil tested negative and termed the report as baseless. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad, Javed Iqbal Wazir also confirmed that the moharrir of Dunga Gali Police Station had tested positive for coronavirus.

The moharrir identified as Wahid has been quarantined at the District Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile, DIG Police Hazara Qazi Jamil-ur-Rahman along with DPO Abbottabad Javed Iqbal Wazir inspected different bazaars of city to inspect the precautionary measures. The DiG appreciated the traders initiatives for social distances to control coronavirus. Talking with newsmen during his visit, DIG Hazara said that steps taken by traders to control coronavirus were exemplary & can be replicated to other districts as well which not only save their own life but also enable to protect others. He asked the traders to avoid gatherings, use mask and gloves and ensure cleanliness in the markets.