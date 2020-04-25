It’s people’s responsibility to take precautions against corona: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai visited Chakisar Hospital, quarantine centres and isolation ward during his visit to Shangla and reviewed the arrangements made there for prevention from coronavirus and treatment of the patients.

Medical superintendent of the hospital gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the facilities available in the quarantine and isolation wards. The provincial minister said the government was making efforts to provide facilities to the people and ease the lockdown but it was also the responsibility of the people to take precautions against the coronavirus. He said the guidelines given by the government should be followed. He assured that he would meet Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and inform them about the lack of facilities in Shangla hospitals. He said that he is grateful to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for launching Rescue 1122 service in Shangla in this difficult time. “Currently, the most developed countries are the victims. The situation in Pakistan, and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is under control due to the best strategy and timely decisions made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan,” he added.