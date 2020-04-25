Cops accused of murder plot

CHARSADDA: A sub-inspector of the police and a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has accused the district police officer and two other senior police officers of victimizing him because he refused to kill two people, including the PTI leader.

Addressing a press conference, Sub-Inspector Gul Nabi and PTI leader Nasir Ali Khan demanded the authorities to protect them against senior police officers of Charsadda. “DPO Irfanullah, SP investigation Iftikhar Shah and DSP Fazal Sher tasked me to arrest Nasir Ali Khan and Sher Ali Khan and kill them, but I refused; this is why the officials later transferred me to Swabi and later I got disappointed and tendered resignation,” Gul Nabi said. On the occasion, PTI leader Nasir Ali Khan said that the police officers had tasked Gul Nabi to kill him and his brother Sher Ali Khan but he refused. “IGP should promote the brave Gul Nabi and if anything bad happens to me or my family, the police department would be responsible for that,” he added. On the other hand, DPO Irfanullah Khan said that Gul Nabi was leveling baseless allegations and alleged that Gul Nabi had contacts with antisocial elements. “RPO Mardan has transferred him to Swabi and an inquiry is underway against him,” he said.