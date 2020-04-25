PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives Mohibullah Khan here Friday distributed cheques among 100 farmers with an aim to save calves of sacrificial animals from premature slaughtering and increase meat production in the province. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Prime Minister Emergency Reforms Programme was a landmark initiative that would help protect calves of buffaloes, cows and other sacrificial animals from slaughtering at early age, besides make substantial increase in meat production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under the programme, he said Rs4,000 per animal would be provided to the livestock farmers. He said that distribution of cheques among farmers was made under Calves Fattening Project started to help poor farmers and livestock growers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Under Calves Fattening Project, the minister said, Rs826 million would be provided to farmers that would benefit livestock growers of 16 districts of KP, adding that the program would continue for four years, under which Rs4000 per animal would be provided to farmers.