Student claims developing corona testing kit

HANGU: A student of the Quaid-i-Azam University belonging to Kalaya in Orakzai tribal district has claimed that he had developed a testing kit for the coronavirus.

Talking to reporters, Irfan Hussain, a student at the Pharmacy Department, Quaid-i-Azam University, asserted that he had invented a kit for the tests of the coronavirus patients. He said that the tests of about 20,000 suspected corona patients could be conducted with a single kit and it would cost only Rs200.

Meanwhile, the number of the corona positive cases has reached seven in Orakzai. Official said that another six persons had tested positive for Covid-19.