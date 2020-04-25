CSOs call for steps to contain air pollution

PESHAWAR: A group of civil society organizations (CSOs) has suggested steps for containing air pollution, arguing that a recent report linked unclean environment to raised Covid-19 death risk.

A joint press release issued by the Public Health Association, KP, Karwaan Clean Pakistan, Heritage KP, Institute of Architects of Pakistan and Sarhad Conservation Network said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted lives of billions of inhabitants around the globe. They said despite economic and technological progress, it has exposed the weakness of health care system and vulnerability in the 21st century. The communication said the World Planet Day on 22 April was overshadowed by the pandemic. However, new evidence has emerged linking health and well-being to a cleaner environment which can only be ignored at our peril.

The CSOs said a BBC report published on World Earth Day stated that air pollution was linked to raise Covid-19 death risk. The very report, they said, threw into sharp relief a disease relationship, epidemiologists and public health experts have often warned. The CSOs said Prof Annette Peters, chair of epidemiology, University of Munich, termed the report as one of the first studies substantiating our suspicion and the hypothesis that severity of the Covid-19 infection may be augmented by particulate matter air pollution.

The communication argued another study, at the University of Siena, in Italy, and Arhus University, in Denmark, suggested a possible link between high levels of air pollution and Covid-19 deaths in northern Italy. The CSOs said according to recent WHO data, 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. Air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.

It was pointed out that over 80 per cent of people living in urban areas are exposed to pollution levels that exceed WHO guideline limits, with low- and middle-income countries suffering the highest exposure. The CSOs said as the government plans to resume business, the brief “honeymoon period” of clear blue skies, shining stars; a smog and smoke-free crisp air and cleaner roads would be over.

They feared the population would suffer clouds of haze and smog, unregulated traffic and industrial emissions, laden with hazardous CO, CO2, SO2 and NO2, unless the government strictly enforces the Clean Air Act. The activists for a clan environment said the political will and installation of equipment like scrubbers and filters in polluting industry should be made mandatory.

They said the vehicular emission deserved to be listed as a traffic offence, explaining that the pollution penalty can generate revenue as well.