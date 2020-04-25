14 injured in Mansehra accident

MANSEHRA: A passenger pickup vehicle carrying passengers from Karachi met an accident in Darband and 14 people, including women and children, were injured.

“I have been driving this vehicle from Karachi for the last two consecutive days and gone exhausted and slept during the driving as a result of which vehicle went out of my control and plunged into the ravine,” the driver told reporters at Darband hospital.

The accident happened in Bagoi area at Oghi-Darband road when vehicle plunged into a deep ravine after the driver asleep.

The passenger were on way to Borain Tilly Hassan in Torghar district from Karachi and according to eyewitness driver used infrequent routes to avoid arrest and reached in Oghi after a three’s constant travelling and was highly exhausted and asleep while driving.

The locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to Civil hospital in Darband from where referred to hospitals in parts of Hazara division as paramedical staff and doctors were not present on the duty.

Faisal Sajjad, a local, told reporters that doctor and other staff were not present on the duty and shopkeepers provided injured with emergency treatment and bandaged them voluntarily.

He said that people were holding protest demonstrations since long demanding appointments of doctors and other staff but to no avail.