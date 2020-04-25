Five more test positive for coronavirus in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Nowshera on Friday that put the total number of such patients at 41, officials said.

District Coronavirus Control In-charge Dr Muhammad Niaz and District Headquarters Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Afzaal Ahmad told the media that the swabs of the close relatives of Maulana Muhammad Abrar, head of Madrassa Tehsinula Quran, were sent for coronavirus tests after he was found suffering from the viral disease.

The officials said the relatives of the maulana, too, had tested positive for the Covid-19. They included Maulana Ahmad Umar Madani, brother-in-law of Maulana Muhammad Abrar, also vice head of the Madrassa, Ms Tayyaba, wife of Maulana Abrar, 3-year-old Afaqa, the daughter of Maulana Abrar.

Similarly, the officials added, Gul Khan Baba of Kandi Taza Deen and Ashraf Khan of Azakhel Payan had also tested positive for the virus. Riasat Ali, son of Ashraf Khan of Azakhel Payan, and Dilshad Begum, the wife of Noor Rahman, a resident of Pabbi Koroona, were hospitalized at the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC) after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The officials said the swabs of those admitted at the QMC were sent for coronavirus test. The doctors told reporters that as many as 162 suspected patients had been tested for coronavirus in the Nowshera district so far. They said 114 of them were found negative for the virus while some results were still awaited. In response to a question, the officials said collecting swabs was the responsibility of Dr Abuzar and his team. They said the task was challenging during the lockdown. Meanwhile, Managing Director of Shama Ghee Mills, Fazal Wadood Khan, told the media in a separate chat that coronavirus-affected Ashurabad locality was located near his mills.

He said the virus was spreading fast there as the lockdown was not being enforced and people resorted to unnecessary movements outside their homes. Drowned youth bodies found: The bodies of three youth from Mian Essa area of the Misri Banda in Nowshera district were recovered from Indus River at Kalabagh after days of search.

All the three, two of them brothers, had drowned after they jumped into the Kabul River on April 12 betting that they would swim across the river easily. The victims included 22-year-old Muhammad Nazir, 24-year-old, Zohaib Shah, and Ikramullah who was in the early 20s.