‘Salacious gossip’: Prince Harry and Meghan cut ties with British tabloids

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have told Britain’s biggest tabloids that there would be “zero engagement” with them in future because of their false and invasive coverage, upping the stakes in their increasingly fraught relationship, a British wire service reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, have made little secret of their displeasure with the tabloids and later this week Meghan’s legal case against one of the papers will be heard at London’s High Court.

In a letter to the editors of The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Mirror newspapers on Sunday evening, the couple, who are now living in the Los Angeles area, said they would no longer engage with their publications.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know - as well as complete strangers - have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue,” their letter said. “With that said, please note that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement.”

The couple said the decision was not about avoiding criticism or censoring accurate reporting. “Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie,” the letter said. Meghan, a former U.S. actress, and Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, have become one of the world’s biggest celebrity couples since their glittering 2018 marriage.

But, that has also brought huge media attention, and they have accused some outlets of bullying and being racist towards Meghan, whose father is white and mother is African-American.

Harry has long had a fraught relationship with the press who he blames for the death his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 as her vehicle sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers when he was just 12.