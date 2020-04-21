Zakat distribution: Something fishy seems to be going on

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the distribution of Zakat fund and observed that there was no transparency in the expenditures being made to deal with the COVID-19.

This observation came from a five-member larger bench of the apex court during the hearing of coronavirus suo motu case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed headed the bench that comprised Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

The court directed the federal government, all the provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan to submit a comprehensive report on the criterion for distribution of Zakat and Baitul Maal funds.

The chief justice observed that billions of rupees had been collected by the federal and provincial governments but the distribution process was not transparent.

There seems to be something fishy going on, the chief justice observed. “It has to go to the needy people and it has to go for what it is meant for,” the chief justice said, adding that the money was not meant for visits of officials for entertainment.

“It should be spent on what it has been collected for and should go to the needy people”, the CJP remarked, adding that something was very wrong.

The chief justice observed that around 5,000 people were affected by the coronavirus and billions of rupees had been spent but no one knew about the process and the manner in which the money was being spent. He observed that neither the federal government nor the provincial governments had shown how the money being received from abroad was being utilised.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed submitted that the Ministry of Health and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had submitted their respective reports.

The CJP, however, said the Auqaf Department had not submitted a report to which the AG replied that the federal government provides Zakat funds to the provinces, adding that a big chunk of Zakat was spent on administrative measures.

The chief justice, however, questioned as to how zakat money could be used for administrative expenses. He said the government should manage salaries for the officials and employees of various departments.

“We are not satisfied with the provincial government’s distribution of Baitul Maal funds”, the CJP said, adding that the reports submitted by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Gilgit-Baltistan required to maintain transparency in distribution of funds of Baitul Maal.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that as per report, the federal government had distributed around Rs9.251 billion Zakat among the provinces. He noted that there should be monitoring at the central level as to how and among whom the fund was being distributed.

“At least, it should be ensured that the Zakat fund is being distributed among those who are in dire need of it,” Justice Bandial remarked.

The court directed that the opinion of the Ulema should be obtained on utilisation of Zakat fund and in in this respect, the Chairman of Islamic Ideology Council as well as Mufti Taqi Usmani should be contacted for their opinion if Zakat could be utilised for payments of salaries of different govt departments as well as administrative affairs.

The court also directed the provinces to explain the criterion for distribution of Zakat fund. The court noted down in its order that according to the Advocate General Sindh, the provincial government had allowed certain industries to open in Karachi after evolving some SOPs (Standing Operating Procedures) for their functioning.

The court directed that the provincial government should ensure that the employees of all the industries had all the basic facilities like neat and clean toilets, availability of quality food as well as the residential accommodation.

The court further directed that the owners of industries should also ensure that clean drinking water was being provided to their workers.

Similarly, the court directed the Sindh government to ensure that all laws were being implemented in letter and spirit.

The court further noted in its order that the cantonment boards had also submitted reports about hospitals and other dispensaries equipped with all necessary facilities for dealing with the coronavirus.

The court directed secretary health to visit the quarantine center at Haji Camp, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and ensure that all medical facilities were provided there.

The court further directed the secretary health to ensure that proper food was being provided to the people there as well.

The court observed that some newspapers had reported an inhuman attitude was being meted out to people quarantined at the Haji Camp.

The chief justice asked the secretary if he had ever visited the said camp. The secretary replied in the negative.

The court was informed that a report had already been submitted to it wherein it was mentioned that 16 quarantine centres had been established in the federal capital including Haji Camp, at the OGDCL building, Pak-China Centre, Hill View Hotel and Radisson Hotel.

The secretary health told the court the people who arrived from other countries were kept at the quarantine centres for 24 hours.

The court noted that all the provinces had submitted their respective reports stating that necessary infrastructure and medical facilities were available to deal with COVID-19. It was also submitted that the hospitals were doing a tremendous job to deal with the crisis.

The court further noted that the virus had not yet reached its peak and an increase in fatalities had not been observed; however, it expressed hope that all government functionaries were taking effective measures to deal with the pandemic.

The court said all the functionaries were required to cooperate with each other at this moment of crisis and ensure that all effective measures were being taken to deal with the pandemic.

“We, therefore, expect that all government functionaries will perform their obligation in an effective manner to deal with the pandemic and will further submit progress reports before the next date of hearing,” the court noted in its order.

The court also made report of Senator Rehman Malik on the measures taken by the Senate a part of record and directed its office to link Gilgit-Baltistan with it through a video link.

Earlier, advocate general Islamabad informed the court that another quarantine centre had been established over around 32 kanals provided by the CDA in Chak Shahzad with fiber ceiling and air conditioners will also be installed there.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said instead of establishing fiber glass quarantine center, why the government should not utilise the buildings of educational institutions having facilities like fans, toilets etc.

Attorney General Khalid Javed submitted that the government will also look into this suggestion. To his another query, Secretary Health Tanvir Qureshi replied that there were no positive results after using the plasma of a recovered persons against the virus.

Salman Talib Uddin, Advocate General Sindh through the video link, submitted that the provincial government had distributed around Rs569 million Zakat among 94,904 persons after the outbreak of coronavirus.

All these people, he said, among whom the fund was distributed through the union councils were on the regular list. He further informed the court that till April 12 around 234 cases of coronavirus were reported in these union councils.

To a court query, he said the fund was distributed in cash through the personal accounts of respective people, adding that Rs6,000/per head was distributed. To another question, he said the total population of 11 sealed union councils was 6,70,000 and ration had been distributed among some 22,000 families. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah pointed out that Karachi was equal to a small country of East Europe and asked how the needy persons were selected for distribution of ration.

The KP government informed the court through the video link that OPDs had been opened in all hospitals, adding that Mangal area in Mardan, which was sealed after a case of virus was reported from there, had been reopened.

During the hearing, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Islamabad Bar representatives told the court that they had filed a CMA seeking that they also be made party to the case.

The court put advocate general Islamabad on notice and directed that all facilities should be ensured at the dispensaries of bar associations. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.