Tue Apr 21, 2020
AFP
April 21, 2020

Taliban kill 23 Afghan troops, nine civilians

KUNDUZ: Taliban killed at least 23 Afghan troops and nine civilians, officials said Monday, as a fresh wave of violence grips Afghanistan despite a deal with the US and a worsening coronavirus crisis. Under the terms of US-Taliban deal, the Afghan government and the insurgents were by now supposed to have concluded a prisoner exchange.

