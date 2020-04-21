Taliban kill 23 Afghan troops, nine civilians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUNDUZ: Taliban killed at least 23 Afghan troops and nine civilians, officials said Monday, as a fresh wave of violence grips Afghanistan despite a deal with the US and a worsening coronavirus crisis. Under the terms of US-Taliban deal, the Afghan government and the insurgents were by now supposed to have concluded a prisoner exchange.